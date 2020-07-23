Giants' Chadwick Tromp: Nursing hamstring tightness By RotoWire Staff Jul 23, 2020 at 3:02 pm ET1 min read Tromp is day-to-day with hamstring tightness, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.Tromp experienced tightness in his hamstring earlier in the week and is expected to miss a few days as a result. He figures to serve as catching depth once healthy. Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.