Tromp went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, an RBI single and two total runs scored in Sunday's 14-2 win over the Athletics.

Tromp opened the scoring with his blast off Athletics starter Mike Minor in the third inning. In the ninth, Tromp played Brandon Crawford with a single before scoring the final run of the game on Brandon Belt's fielder's choice. It was a rare big game for Tromp, who has played in just six games in September. The catcher has four homers, 10 RBI and 11 runs scored across 64 plate appearances this year.