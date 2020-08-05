site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-chadwick-tromp-sits-again-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Giants' Chadwick Tromp: Sits again Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Tromp remains on the bench Wednesday against Colorado, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Tromp had started four out of six games after making his debut last Wednesday, but he's since been on the bench for two in a row. Tyler Heineman remains the starter behind the plate in this one.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.