The Giants reassigned Pinder to minor-league camp Tuesday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Pinder signed a minor-league contract with the Giants in November. The outfielder spent most of last season with the Cardinals' Triple-A affiliate, slashing 265/.401/.417 with 34 RBI across 279 plate appearances. In spring training, the 28-year-old recorded seven hits and a home run across 21 plate appearances in 13 games.