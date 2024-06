Foster (undisclosed) has gone 3-for-31 (.097 average) with no home runs or stolen bases in eight games since being reinstated from Single-A San Jose's 7-day injured list May 30.

Foster missed just under two weeks of action with the injury before returning to the San Jose lineup. The 22-year-old shortstop maintains a .250/.348/.346 slash line and an 8.8 percent walk rate over 182 plate appearances on the season for San Jose.