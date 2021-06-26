Casali went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 2-0 win over Oakland.
There was little offense in the battle between Bay Area teams, so Casali's seventh-inning solo homer loomed large in a game the Giants ultimately won 2-0. The long ball was just his second this season, though both have come in his past four games. Casali struggled to a .100 average through his first 70 at-bats, but he has stepped things up considerably of late, batting .500 (8-for-16) with a pair of homers and six RBI over his past six contests.