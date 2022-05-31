Casali went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Monday's 5-4 win over the Phillies.
Casali went hitless in his first three at-bats, but he made it count when it mattered most. The catcher launched a two-run home run off Andrew Bellatti in top of the 10th inning, giving the Giants a 5-3 lead heading into the bottom of the frame. The long ball was his fourth of the season, all of which have come in the month of May. Due to Joey Bart's struggles so far this season, Casali could see himself earning more at-bats moving forward if he can stay hot.