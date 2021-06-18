Casali went 3-for-5 with a home run, a triple, four RBI and two runs scored Thursday against Arizona.

Casali finished just a double shy of the cycle to record his third multi-RBI game of the season. The highlight of his performance came in the second inning when he took Zac Gallen deep for his first home run of the season. He drove in a run on each of his other two hits and now has 10 RBI on the campaign. Casali has yet to get on track with the bat across 93 plate appearances, as he's hitting just .165/.290/.241.