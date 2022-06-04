Casali isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Marlins, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports.
Casali went 0-for-5 with five strikeouts in Friday's matchup against Miami, and he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Joey Bart will start behind the dish and bat ninth.
