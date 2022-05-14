Casali went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Friday's 8-2 win over the Cardinals.

Casali capped off a five-run eighth inning with his blast off Cardinals reliever T.J. McFarland. This was Casali's first homer of the season, and just his third extra-base hit. The catcher is slashing a solid .256/.333/.372 with five RBI, four runs scored and two doubles through 48 plate appearances. He'll likely continue to split time behind the dish with Joey Bart, though Casali's been the more consistent of the Giants' two backstops in recent games.