Casali (concussion) has made good progress in recent days and could be activated from the 7-day injured list this weekend, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Casali has yet to formally clear MLB's concussion protocol, but he looks like he might be able to do so by the time he's first eligible to return from the IL on Saturday. Prior to sustaining the head injury, Casali appeared to be moving into a timeshare at catcher with the struggling Joey Bart, who is hitting .171 on the season.