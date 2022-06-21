site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-curt-casali-not-in-tuesdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Giants' Curt Casali: Not in Tuesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Casali will sit Tuesday against Atlanta, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
Casali hasn't started back-to-back games since June 10 and 11 as he deals with a nagging hamstring issue. He started Monday's series opener but will sit in favor of Austin Wynns on Tuesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 16 min read