Casali is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
After starting in four of the previous five games, Casali looks to have leapfrogged Joey Bart on the depth chart at catcher, but the young backstop will get a turn behind the dish in the series opener in Miami. Over 76 plate appearances this season, Casali has produced a .250/.316/.456 slash line.
