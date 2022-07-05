Casali has been diagnosed with a right oblique strain, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

This is less than ideal news for Casali, who is set to undergo on MRI on Tuesday to determine the next steps in his recovery process. Joey Bart was scratched from the starting lineup at Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, and he figures to be on his way to join the team in Arizona, though the team will likely wait for Casali's test results before making a roster move.