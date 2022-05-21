Casali was placed on the 7-day concussion injured list Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Casali was hit by a foul tip on his mask during Friday's loss to the Padres, and he'll be unavailable for at least a week after being diagnosed with a concussion. However, the Giants are hopeful that the 33-year-old will be able to return after missing the minimum of seven days. Michael Papierski's contract was selected by the Giants, and he'll start behind the dish Saturday against San Diego.