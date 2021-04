Casali went 1-for-3 with two RBI in Thursday's win over the Marlins.

Casali made the most of his lone knock of the contest, plating Evan Longoria and Darin Ruf to make it a 3-0 game for the Giants in the first inning. He went silent the rest of the way, but he made his presence felt in this one. That said, Casali has recorded just three hits in 24 at-bats this season, and he can't be counted on to produce offensively on a steady basis.