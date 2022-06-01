Casali will start at catcher and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Phillies, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Casali will start for the third straight contest and the fourth time in five games, with three of those assignments coming behind the plate. He appears to have inched ahead of Joey Bart on the depth chart, a development that doesn't come as a major surprise given the wide chasm in their performances this season. Entering Wednesday, Casali maintains an .817 OPS over 72 plate appearance, while Bart is sitting on a .600 OPS over 102 plate appearances.