Casali is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Casali returned to the lineup Wednesday after missing the Giants' previous three games due to a hamstring injury, and manager Gabe Kapler isn't yet comfortable letting the backstop play on consecutive days. Austin Wynns will thus pick up a start behind the plate in the series finale after Casali went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks and a run while catching in Saturday's 7-5 win.