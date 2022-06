Casali isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against Colorado, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports.

The 33-year-old started in the last three games and went 2-for-8 with a double, two runs, a walk and three strikeouts. While Casali is in line to serve as the primary catcher after Joey Bart was sent down Wednesday, Austin Wynns will start behind the dish and bat eighth Thursday.