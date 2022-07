Casali is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Casali is on the bench as the Giants conclude their series with the White Sox with a day game after a night game. Austin Wynns will check in behind the dish in place of Casali, who went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts in Saturday's 5-3 loss.