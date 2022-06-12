site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Curt Casali: Sitting Sunday
Casali will be on the bench Sunday against the Dodgers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Casali is playing through a hamstring issue and expects to for some time, but he isn't expected to wind up on the injured list. Austin Wynns will take over behind the plate Sunday.
