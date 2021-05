Casali will start at catcher and bat seventh Sunday against the Dodgers, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Casali will get his third turn behind the plate in less than a week with Buster Posey getting Sunday off for maintenance purposes. For the season, Casali is slashing .107/.265/.125 across 68 plate appearances, so he likely won't be in store for an uptick in playing time while Posey remains healthy.