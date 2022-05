Casali went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three total runs and four total RBI in Monday's 7-6 victory versus Colorado.

Batting out of the No. 9 spot in the order, Casali drove in each of the Giants' first four runs with a solo homer in the third inning and a three-run shot in the fifth. This was Casali's third career multi-homer game and his first since 2015. The backup catcher has been red hot over his past four contests, going 7-for-10 with three homers, eight RBI, four runs and three walks.