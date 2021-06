Casali (wrist) could be reinstated from the 10-day injured list as early as Saturday or Sunday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Casali has been sidelined since June 1 due to a left wrist strain, but the issue wasn't considered particularly serious. Manager Gabe Kapler is hopeful that the catcher will be able to return to the active roster after spending just over the minimum amount of time on the injured list.