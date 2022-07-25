Ruf went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Dodgers.

Ruf had the Giants' biggest hit of the game, a game-tying, two-run homer off Clayton Kershaw in the fifth inning. It's been boom or bust for Ruf lately, as his last four hits have all been homers. The 35-year-old is up to 11 long balls, 38 RBI, a career-high 44 runs scored and two stolen bases through 296 plate appearances. He's maintained a .225/.334/.391 slash line, and it appears he'll continue to share playing time at first base and designated hitter with Brandon Belt and LaMonte Wade.