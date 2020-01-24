Giants' Darin Ruf: Reaches deal with San Francisco
Ruf signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Thursday, Jayson Stark of The Athletic reports.
Ruf hasn't appeared in the big leagues since the 2016 campaign, as he's spent the last few years overseas in the KBO. He struggled to a .205 average with three home runs and nine RBI in 43 games with the Phillies in 2016, however, he's coming off a season in which he slashed .292/.396/.515 with 22 homers and 101 over 133 contests with the Samsung Lions.
