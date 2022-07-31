Leone allowed a run on one hit over one inning, but he earned the save in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Cubs.

Yunior Marte got into trouble in the ninth inning, putting two on with no outs. Leone entered the game and allowed a single to load the bases. The Cubs were able to rally for three runs, with one charge to Leone on a Seiya Suzuki groundout, but the comeback effort fell just short. This was Leone's third save of the season, and he's added 11 holds and three blown saves in 40 appearances. The right-hander has a 3.96 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 38:14 K:BB through 36.1 innings. He'll likely be unavailable Sunday since he's pitched three days in a row.