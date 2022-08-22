Leone (4-4) allowed a hit and a walk while striking out one in two-thirds of a scoreless inning, earning the extra-innings win over the Rockies on Sunday.

Leone cleaned things up after Alex Young allowed the Rockies to tie the game again in the 10th inning. The Giants went ahead again in the 11th, and Leone ended up with the win after Zack Littell closed out the contest. Through 7.1 innings in August, Leone has allowed five runs, 11 hits and three walks with nine strikeouts. He has a 4.33 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 47:17 K:BB through 43.2 innings overall, and he's added three saves, 11 holds and four blown saves while functioning as part of the setup mix ahead of closer Camilo Doval.