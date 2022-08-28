Leone (4-5) took the extra-inning loss Saturday versus the Twins. He allowed an unearned run on three walks in one-third of an inning.

Leone got the first out with a sacrifice, but that was his only success in this outing. He walked the next three batters, loading the bases and eventually forcing in the decisive run. Through 8.2 innings in August, Leone has allowed six runs (five earned) with an 11:7 K:BB. He has a 4.20 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 49:21 K:BB through 45 innings this year, adding three saves, 11 holds and four blown saves while maintaining a high-leverage role despite the lackluster ratios.