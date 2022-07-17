Leone allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Brewers.

Leone navigated the ninth inning on 11 pitches (eight strikes) to pick up his second save of the year. It's an interesting choice from manager Gabe Kapler -- Camilo Doval didn't pitch Friday, but he's struggled lately. Leone has now pitched three consecutive scoreless innings since a four-run blow-up July 5 versus the Diamondbacks. He could be in line to become the primary setup man or even challenge for the closer role, as Jake McGee was designated for assignment last Saturday and Tyler Rogers has moved into a middle-relief role. Leone has a sharp 3.31 ERA, but his 1.44 WHIP and 35:12 K:BB in 32.2 innings could surface as control issues, though he's also picked up 10 holds and a 3-1 record.