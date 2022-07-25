Leone (3-3) allowed a run on one hit in two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss Sunday versus the Dodgers.

Leone was responsible for the first of the Dodgers' three runs in the seventh inning, and that was enough to stick the reliever with his second loss in as many outings. He's given up three runs in one inning across two appearances since the All-Star break, though that could be a product of facing the Dodgers' formidable offense. For the season, Leone has a 3.97 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 36:12 K:BB with 10 holds, two saves and three blown saves in 34 innings.