Leone (3-4) allowed two runs on three hits and struck out one in one inning, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Diamondbacks.

Leone gave up a single to Christian Walker and a double to Stone Garrett before allowing a two-run single to Jake McCarthy in the eighth inning. The Giants' offense couldn't bail him out, sending Leone to a loss for the first time since July 24. In 9.1 innings since the All-Star break, the setup man has struggled, allowing nine runs, 13 hits and four walks while striking out 10. He has a 4.50 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 45:16 K:BB while adding three saves, 11 holds and four blown saves in 42 innings this year. Considering his recent form, Leone is not a realistic threat to unseat closer Camilo Doval.