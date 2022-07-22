Leone (3-2) allowed two runs on two hits and struck out one in two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss Thursday versus the Dodgers.

The Giants pulled ahead in the top of the eighth inning, but Leone couldn't protect the one-run advantage. He gave up a double to Gavin Lux and a triple to Trayce Thompson. Jarlin Garcia then gave up a three-run home run, with the decisive run charged to Leone. Between the start of June and the All-Star break, Leone posted a 3.68 ERA in 14.2 innings, but he started the second half in shaky form against a tough team. The right-hander has a 3.78 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 36:12 K:BB, two saves, 10 holds and three blown saves through 33.1 innings this year.