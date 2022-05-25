Leone surrendered two runs on two hits with one strikeout in one inning during Tuesday's 13-12 win over the Mets.

Leone was responsible for a two-run home run to Francisco Lindor in the seventh inning that started the Mets' late-innings push. This was the first time Leone's surrendered multiple runs in an appearance. The right-hander has a 3.68 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 17:2 K:BB, one save, four holds and a blown save in 14.2 innings this season. He's already allowed three homers in 2022 after giving up just two in 57 appearances in 2021.