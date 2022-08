Santos was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento and placed on the 60-day injured list Tuesday with a right groin strain, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The right-hander was placed on the 7-day IL over the weekend by Sacramento, and the Giants called up him and moved him to the 60-day IL to free up a spot on the 40-man roster. Santos posted a 4.91 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 34:20 K:BB across 33 innings at Triple-A this year and is set to miss the rest of the year.