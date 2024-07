Double-A Richmond placed Munguia on its 7-day injured list July 13 with an unspecified injury.

The 25-year-old outfielder from Nicaragua hadn't played since July 9 before Richmond opted to shut him down shortly before the All-Star break. Munguia is slashing .270/.368/.387 with three home runs and 11 stolen bases in 243 plate appearances between Richmond and Triple-A Sacramento this season.