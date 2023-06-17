Davis (ankle) will not be in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers, but he will be available off the bench to hit, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Davis will miss another game while dealing with his ankle sprain, but he told reporters that he was also available if necessary as a pinch hitter. The infielder doesn't believe he'll need a trip to the injured list, but he isn't expected to return to the lineup until after the weekend series concludes versus Los Angeles.