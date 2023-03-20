Davis is hitting .333 with four extra-base hits over 12 Cactus League games.
Davis has also struck out 12 times, but he's making enough contact to look ready for the 2023 season. The 29-year-old is expected to back up David Villar at third base, and Davis could also see time at first base and designated hitter. As a right-handed hitter, he may have to settle for a short-side platoon role if his bat goes cold once the games start counting. He's still hit well enough to make it a tough decision on a daily basis for manager Gabe Kapler to fill out his lineup card.