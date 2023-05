Davis went 3-for-6 with two doubles, a home run, three runs scored and three RBI in Friday's 15-1 rout of the Brewers.

He launched a two-run shot in the seventh inning off Ethan Small, padding the Giants' already huge lead. Davis' bat has slowed down a little in May, but he's still slashing a solid .267/.345/.467 through 23 games on the month with three homers, 11 runs and 12 RBI.