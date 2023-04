Davis aggravated a bruise on his leg while making a play in the field Friday against the Tigers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The hard-hitting infielder stayed in the game and kept making plays, finishing 2-for-5 with one home run and three RBI. He has been swinging a hot bat, but the Giants face righty Michael Lorenzen on Saturday, so that might be a good opportunity to let Davis rest his raspberry that aggravated with a skidding over the head catch Friday.