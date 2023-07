Davis went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Athletics.

Davis opened the scoring with his first-inning blast, snapping an 0-for-13 skid at the plate. The corner infielder has struck out at a 33.8 percent rate in July, noticeably higher than his 28.6 percent mark for the season. He's added 13 homers -- his most in four years -- 51 RBI, 41 runs scored, a stolen base and a .259/.341/.432 slash line through 95 contests overall.