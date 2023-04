Davis went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Tigers.

His two-run blast in the third inning off Michael Lorenzen gave the Giants a 6-1 lead, but the defense and bullpen ended up squandering it as San Francisco got walked off by Detroit in the 11th inning for the second straight day. Davis has had a great start to 2023 despite the struggles of the team around him, batting .341 (14-for-41) through 13 games with four homers and 13 RBI.