The Giants acquired Davis and minor-league pitchers Thomas Szapucki, Nick Zwack and Carson Seymour from the Mets on Tuesday in exchange for first baseman/designated hitter Darin Ruf, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Davis had been serving as a short-side platoon option at designated hitter for the Mets, and he'll likely fill a similar role in San Francisco now that he's swapping teams with Ruf. The righty-hitting Davis owns a .775 OPS against left-handed pitching for his career.