Davis went 3-for-5 with a double, a two-run home run and two additional runs scored in Tuesday's 11-8 loss to the Cubs.

The 30-year-old led a four-homer barrage for the Giants, taking Hayden Wesneski deep in the sixth inning to give San Francisco a 6-4 lead, but Chicago quickly answered back and never trailed again. Davis snapped a 24-game power drought with the performance, a stretch in which he'd managed only three doubles and four RBI, but he's been showing signs of life lately -- including Tuesday's effort, he's batting .316 (12-for-28) over his last 12 contests.