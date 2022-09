Davis went 4-for-5 with a solo home run and two doubles in Sunday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Davis had a big day Sunday as he recorded three extra-base hits, including a solo shot in the top of the ninth inning to put the Giants up 3-1 and provide a much-needed insurance run. The four hits ties a career high and is good for his third multi-hit effort this month. He is slashing .250/.341/.417 with 10 home runs, 33 RBI and 42 runs scored through 331 plate appearances this season.