Davis went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Athletics.
Tommy La Stella started at third base Saturday, but Davis entered as a pinch hitter and clobbered a solo shot to center field. This was Davis' second homer in three games with the Giants after he hit just four in 66 contests with the Mets to begin the year. The 29-year-old is up to a .241/.323/.387 slash line with 24 RBI, 28 runs scored and a stolen base, but it appears he's settling in nicely to a part-time role with his new team.