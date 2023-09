Davis will sit for the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rockies, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Davis has swung a hot bat recently, homering three times in his last seven games while slashing .346/.433/.846. The veteran won't be asked to start twice in one day Saturday, but he'll likely return to the lineup for the nightcap and will be looking to tee off on lefty Kyle Freeland. In the afternoon game, Wilmer Flores starts at the hot corner.