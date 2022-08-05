Davis went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Dodgers.
Davis briefly gave the Giants a lead in the second inning, but it was gone in the fourth. Davis has gone 2-for-8 in two contests since joining the Giants, starting at third base in both games while Evan Longoria (hamstring) continues to work his way back. Through 68 games between the Giants and the Mets this year, Davis owns a .238/.321/.370 slash line with five homers, 23 RBI, 27 runs scored and a stolen base. He'll have a chance at regular playing time until the Giants get some players back from injury, which could push the 29-year-old into a short-side platoon role.