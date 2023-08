Davis went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Monday's 8-3 win over the Angels.

Davis has been just alright in August, going 6-for-22 (.273) over six games this month. The third baseman tied Monday's contest at 2-2 with his solo shot, which was his first homer in his last seven games. For the season, he's up to 15 long balls, 56 RBI, 46 runs scored, a stolen base and 15 doubles through 104 contests.