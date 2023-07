Davis (illness) went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Nationals.

Davis missed two games with a stomach bug, but he shook it off quickly with a first-inning solo shot. He was able to play the full game at third base and should resume a starting role there going forward. The 30-year-old infielder is up to a .267/.347/.439 slash line with 12 homers, 48 RBI, 40 runs scored and a stolen base through 90 contests this season.